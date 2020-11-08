THE BEHEADING and mutilation of a dolphin on the Almerian coast is being investigated by Guardia Civil.

Sources say “arrests are not ruled out” after the gruesome find where a dolphin had letters spelling “Juan” carved into its side, and its head cut off.

The removal of the protected ‘striped dolphin’ from Cala Príncipe in San José was initially made difficult by the inaccessible location and weather.

Marine technicians authorized to attend to the stranding of cetaceans and turtles, observed that it had no head, “appreciating a cut produced by the action of man.”

If any Olive Press readers have any information about this heinous crime, please contact the police immediately.