SPANISH manufacturers have reported further improvement despite a second wave of coronavirus, a new survey has said.

Spain surpassed economists’ expectations by reporting stable domestic demand , according to IHS Markit data.

In fact, Spain’s index was the highest it has been for three months, with a current score of 52.5.

According to experts, a figure higher than 50 indicates that the majority of businesses have reported expansion on the previous month.

This upturn is in sharp contrast to the services sector, which has been hit much harder by new pandemic restrictions.

On the Costa Blanca, desperate clubs and bars have been pleading with authorities for less severe restrictions in order to prevent further bankruptcies.

Meanwhile, Mallorca has predicted a 60% drop in seasonal employment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.