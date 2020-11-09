RUNNING from November 13-20, Huelva’s 46th Film Festival is the oldest Ibero-American celebration of cinema in Europe.

Entirely online for the first time ever, here’s what film buffs can tune in to see this Friday.

Matar a Pinochet

The first feature film by Juan Ignacion Savatini, Mata a Pinochet details the true story of the assassination attempt of Augusto Pinochet by the Chilean Patriotic Front in 1986.

La Fiesto Silenciosa

Everything goes wrong for a couple who decide to spend the eve before their wedding in the bride’s father’s country house. Think hunting, violence and revenge from Diego Fried.

La Nave del Olvido

A heartwarming romance from Chilean director Nicol Ruiz, La Nave de Olvido follows the blossoming relationship between a 70-year-old widow and her caregiver.

Lavaperros



New from Carlos Moreno, Lavaperros (Dog Eats Dog) is a satirical thriller depicting the conflict between fearsome Colombian drug cartels.