ANDALUCIA has registered 3,329 coronavirus cases on Monday, around 1,000 fewer than the same day last week.

According to the Junta, today’s figures are the lowest in the last five days, suggesting a drop in the infection rate.

However it is still the second-highest figure recorded for a Monday during the second wave.

Sevilla is the province to report the most cases in the past 24 hours, counting 1,043.

It is followed by Cadiz with 485, Granada 451, Jaen 390, Malaga 293, Cordoba 288, Almeria 248 and Huelva 111.

Some 29 people have died from the virus in Andalucia in the past 24 hours.

But while infections slow, the pressure on the hospitals increases, with 184 patients added Monday.

It brings the total number of current coronavirus patients across the region to 3,335, the highest number of the pandemic.

Of these, some 457 are in intensive care units, two more than yesterday and 19 more than there were at the peak of the first wave on March 30.