A WOMAN was strangled when taking her dog for a walk in the Elche area of the Costa Blanca last Friday(November 6).

Her body was spotted in an irrigation canal by another dog walker in the La Hoya district of the municipality.

The 45-year-old victim, named as Alicia, worked as a court official in Elche’s justice department and lived with her mother.

Hundreds of people gathered in La Hoya’s Plaza de la Torre del Gallo to pay tribute to Alicia on Sunday.

Her work colleagues held a minute’s silence this Monday morning.

She had no boyfriend and autopsy reports show that she was surprised from behind when she went for her daily evening walk with her dog.

Her body showed no defensive wounds and the Policia Nacional have appealed for witnesses to come forward with any sightings of people in the area

The working theory is that Alicia’s killing was not premeditated.