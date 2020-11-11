A WOMAN between 90 and 95-years-old is the first person to die from the pandemic on the Rock, the government reported.

The Chief Minister and Governor expressed their sadness at the death of the former elderly home resident.

According to the Gibraltar Government, she got the virus after visiting the John Mackintosh elderly home where there was an outbreak.

With her underlying conditions she eventually was unable to fight off the virus and passed away.

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said: ‘It is with great sadness that we announce the first resident of Gibraltar dying due to COVID-19.

“Our heart felt condolences go to the friends and family of the deceased.”

He said this was ‘a harrowing reminder of the dangers of the virus’ especially for those who were ‘most vulnerable’.

Picardo praised the Elderly Residential Services team for doing ‘everything possible to treat this patient’.

“Placing ERS on lockdown was a difficult decision but the right one in the face of the outbreak there which is currently under control,” he said.

“That lockdown will, therefore, now continue indefinitely.”

Gibraltar’s political leader called the death ‘a wakeup call’ for everyone to continue taking the virus seriously until the vaccine is ready.