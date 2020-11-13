THE Chief Minister of Gibraltar has talked with the foreign ministers of Spain and the UK as he pushes towards a post-Brexit agreement.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Arancha Gonzalez Laya spoke to Fabian Picardo on how to move on after December 31.

It came as the departure of Dominic Cummings from the British Cabinet raised hopes of the UK striking a deal with the EU in trade talks.

A meeting with the two ministers was held yesterday after Picardo shared his views at length with Raab earlier in the week.

“It reflects the commitment of Gibraltar, with the support of the UK, to secure an agreement for the future relationship of Gibraltar with the European Union and with our nearest EU neighbour, Spain,” said the government.

“The Government continues to work solidly to arrive at such an agreement within our well known red lines.”

The elected government of Gibraltar has always said in the process of the talks that sovereignty was not on the table.

Thousands of Spanish and international workers cross the land border every day to keep the territory ticking over.

All these talks have taken place in the middle of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Cases dropped to 118 today in Gibraltar although those in hospital got to 12, with six elderly home residents fighting off the virus.