SPAIN’S toy manufacturers want their products to be classified as ‘essential items’ so that festive sales can continue unhindered during the pandemic restrictions.

The Costa Blanca-based Spanish Association of Toy Manufacturers(AEFJ) has launched a campaign called ‘Christmas is in your hands’.

They are calling for the government to guarantee that shops that sell basic necessities can keep their toy sections open as the festive season beckons.

The AEFJ say that the logistics of the Spanish toy industry are such that selling items solely online would be impossible due to ‘stock capacity’.

In a statement, the AEFJ said: “Specialist toy shops should be allowed to trade within the appropriate restrictions and people who have placed online orders with them, should be able to go along and collect their orders in person.”

“Our industry should be declared an essential asset especially with the Christmas campaign as we look to avoid irreversible economic damage in our sector and in thousands of toy stores,” the Ibi-based group added.