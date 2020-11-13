IN a bid to conceal his wife’s murder, a man has staged an elaborate car crash to fool police in Mallorca.

The 35-year-old allegedly stabbed his partner, 32, in the chest with a screwdriver before calling his family to say the pair had been involved in a road accident.

He claimed that his wife had been fatally injured in the crash but when concerned relatives rang emergency services cops found no sign of the couple at the scene.

We previously reported how officers discovered the damaged vehicle at the side of the road but the husband and wife were nowhere to be found.

They finally discovered the woman’s body hidden under branches after following a trail of blood from the car into the woods.

A manhunt was swiftly launched to locate the husband and hours later he called the police to turn himself in.

New reports from the Policia Nacional’s Homicide Group say the woman was killed by being repeatedly bashed on the head with a stone and stabbed in the chest with a screwdriver.