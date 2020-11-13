NEW COVID-19 cases have spiked upwards again in the Costa Blanca with Alicante Province reporting 640 new infections last night(November 12).

That’s a rise of 41 on the previous update on Wednesday, with the Valencian Community declaring a total 2,136 new cases, up by 200.

The Alicante Province death toll was nine, up by five from the previous figure 24 hours earlier.

Hospitalisations remain steady at 509(up five) with 95 patients(up seven) in ICUs

18 new outbreaks were reported in Alicante Province, six of them associated with local schools in Almoradi, Cox, and Callosa de Segura.