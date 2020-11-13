MALAGA has recorded its worst coronavirus figures for the month on Friday, detecting 541 cases.

Meanwhile today represents its second deadliest day of the month, with eight people losing their lives to the virus in the past 24 hours.

In the province’s hospitals, there are still 393 patients suffering from coronavirus, unmoved since yesterday.

Neither have more patients been added to the intensive care units, with the total staying at 60.

But despite a growth in cases, Malaga continues to have the lowest rate of infections out of all the provinces over the last 14 days, clocking 304.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The average for the region is 545.3 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Over the past seven days it still has the lowest, with 151.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Meanwhile across Andalucia, some 4,483 cases have been detected Friday, a high number albeit 254 fewer than yesterday.

Sevilla was yet again the province with most cases detected Friday, counting 1,047, followed by Granada with 951, Cadiz 575, Malaga 541, Jaen 482, Cordoba 326, Huelva 285 and Almeria 276.

The southernmost region counted 46 deaths from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll since the start of the pandemic to 3,186.

The two provinces with the most deaths Friday were Granada with 13 and Sevilla with nine.

Across Andalucia, hospitalisations actually decreased by 49 (to 3,380 patients), although 13 more people were sent to the ICU, bringing the total to 517.

In more positive news, some 2,513 people overcame the virus in Andalucia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total who have beaten COVID-19 in the region to 77,270.