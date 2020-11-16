A BIRTHDAY party has been shut down in Ibiza for breaching the coronavirus restrictions.

Guardia Civil were tipped off about the large gathering at a property in San Antonio last week.

Responding officers found more than 50 adults and children in attendance, all of which were not wearing a face mask or adhering to social distancing.

A huge bouncy castle, picnic area and sound system had also been set up on the property’s grounds.

Guests that did not make a run for it were given a €100 penalty, with the two party organisers now facing a more substantial fine.

Across Spain, police have been stepping up their crackdown on illegal parties.

Despite large gatherings being strictly prohibited, party-goers continue to disregard the regulations.

In Benalmadena on the Costa del Sol, police raided a 100-strong illegal house party.

Before the authorities could gain access to the interior of the luxury villa, there was a ‘stampede’ of young partygoers as they all attempted to flee the scene.

Some escaped jumping over perimeter fences, however the majority were detained.

All those caught at the bash were not only in close proximity to one another, but were also without face masks.

Meanwhile, undercover police have been shutting down day parties at beach clubs in the region.

Party-goers discovered at La Plage Casanis were told to head home by authorities after the venue failed to close when the curfew came into effect.