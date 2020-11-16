AN upmarket urbanisation in Marbella is under extra police surveillance following an illegal influencer party on Saturday.

A luxury villa in the Villa Marina complex, in San Pedro de Alcantara, hosted 23 revellers last Saturday, including a minor.

The social media influencers had travelled from across the country, including Madrid, Cantabria, Zaragoza, Vigo, Ciudad Real, Sevilla, Dos Hermanas, Jaen, Cadiz and Toledo, as well as from Malaga, Mijas and Estepona.

They had rented at least three apartments in the urbanisation but the party took place in one of the villas before it was interrupted by police.

Officers soon discovered it had been organised by a man from Madrid, who had already been sanctioned twice before for similar breaches of the coronavirus restrictions.

Police said 23 people were found inside, including a daughter of one of the influencers.

All 23 have been sanctioned, as officers cited no social distancing, dancing close together with no masks, hookah pipes and more.

Police said the partygoers claimed they were all in the same complex to film a music video with singer Omar Montes, who had allegedly left the day before.

Most of the offenders have returned home but some are staying in the three apartments being rented in the complex.

Police are now carrying out extra surveillance on the urbanisation after some of the revellers boasted on social media about carrying on the party after the police left.

The 23 fines handed out can range from between €100 to €600,000, depending on the severity of the infraction and whether or not it was their first such breaking of the coronavirus restrictions.