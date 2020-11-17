QUEEN Letizia appeared effortlessly elegant as she was joined by husband King Felipe VI, to open the new university hospital in Spain’s Castilla–La Mancha.

The Spanish royals toured the University Hospital of Toledo, ahead of its officially opening to patients at the end of this month.

The mother-of-two stunned in a simple grey skirt suit for the opening ceremony.

A longtime fan of rewearing her favourite pieces, this marks the second time the 48-year-old has worn this particular outfit.

She first donned the suit with distinctive blue embroidery on Span’s Nationa day in 2017.

The royal couple made their way around Toledo’s new university hospita yesterday, both wearing masks for the occasion.

They were joined by many local officials, including Spain’s Health Minister Salvador Illa, and the mayor of Toledo, Milagros Tolón.

Felipe VI looked as stylish as his wife in a dark grey suit and crisp white shirt.

Following the opening, equipment will be transferred from nearby hospitals to the new University Hospital’s premises to benefit the quality of care received by patients of the Castilla–La Mancha autonomous community.