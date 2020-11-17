POLICIA Nacional has reported two attempted child abductions outside of a school in Mallorca.

On Monday, two children from the IES Josep Sureda i Blanes school in Palma’s Son Gotleu district reported being targeted by a man driving a black BMW.

According to investigators, the first child was approached by the suspect as he was walking home.

The suspect pulled his vehicle up beside the boy and asked him to get inside.

The child refused and ran to a nearby house to ask for help.

Minutes later, a second child was approached by the same suspect.

This time the suspect was more aggressive, grabbing the child’s arm from the vehicle.

The youngster was able to escape the man’s grasp, running back into the school to ask a teacher for help.

The suspect has been described as a Spanish man and middle-aged.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the authorities.

Plain-clothed police officers will now be patrolling outside all schools in the capital.

In recent weeks, there has been a spate of attempted kidnappings across Mallorca.

In October, a man reportedly attempted to abduct a girl, aged nine, outside of an English academy in Santa Maria.

Weeks later, a man attempted to kidnap two children as they were walking home from school in Montuiri.

Last Friday, a boy, aged eight, reported being targeted by two men outside the CIDE education centre in Son Rapinya.