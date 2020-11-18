Additional reporting at the scene by Laurence Crumbie and Kirsty McKenzie

A TEENAGER has been stabbed to death in the parking lot of the Diana park shopping centre in Estepona.

The 19-year-old was stabbed in the chest at around 2:30pm today, according to the 112 Emergency service.

The young man was in the car park when a car reportedly pulled up next to him.

SCENE: Police secure sight of fatal stabbing in Diana Park area of Estepona (COPYRIGHT: Olive Press)

Two people jumped out, stabbed him in the chest and hurried back into the vehicle and fled.

According to witnesses, the car was a white Mercedes, which police are desperately trying to track down.

However onlookers have given varying accounts, with one telling police there was a brawl first while others insisted it was a ‘foreign light-haired’ couple who carried out a premeditated and rapid attack.

Another said it was definitely two men.

The victim was left laying on the asphalt as medics rushed to the scene, but they could not revive him.

Paramedics left at around 4pm as the judicial funeral service arrived to collect the body.

TRAGIC: Body of teenager being taken away by local funeral van (COPYRIGHT: Olive Press)

Policia Nacional are heading up the investigation.

Police are currently at the scene with investigations ongoing. Witnesses have suggested that CCTV captured the violent attack on camera.

A local shopkeeper who was inside her store at the time of the incident said: “It was just after the bus pulled up with the kids from school and a car drove by and a guy got out and stabbed him. He passed away. It’s a mess.”

An eyewitness told the Olive Press: “He was killed directly in front of his home. He was Latin American. It’s such a difficult situation.”

Groups of people, both young and old, have now gathered at the site of the tragic killing to mourn the loss of the teenager.

Do you know more about this story? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es