MURCIA has announced it will extend its current coronavirus restrictions for another two weeks.

It means all municipalities will keep their perimeters closed until December 9, the regional Ministry of Health said in a statement.

However the committee of experts in the region has established a scale for each municipality to adapt to the restrictions depending on their incidence rate of the virus.

Regional president Fernando Miras has informed the mayors of the 45 muncipalities of the measures following the meeting this evening.

More to follow…