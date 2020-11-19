SPAIN’S coronavirus figures are continuing to stabilise with the country reporting 16,233 cases on Thursday.

While it is an increase of 892 on Wednesday, it continues the general decreasing trend from two weeks ago, when daily caseloads were around 25,000.

Deaths are also considerably lower than the 300 or 400 plus being recorded over the past few days.

Some 252 people lost their lives to the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 42,291.

There have been 1,313 deaths from COVID-19 in Spain over the past seven days.

Head of the coronavirus task force Fernando Simon said the incidence rate of the virus in the country is at 436 cases per 100,000 inhabitants as of Thursday.

The all important figure ‘is decreasing’, he said, but warned: “Remember that these are still very high figures, well above the targets we have set.”

The head of the Centre for Health Emergencies said the ultimate goal is to reach 60 cases per 100,000 people.

“The pressure on healthcare continues to be significant, but we remain in a slight, very slight decrease in pressure on ICUs,” he said at a press conference tonight.

He added that Spain is performing more tests than many or most other countries.

“The positivity rate of our tests continues to stabilise, even decrease,” he said, “the fact that the test numbers grow and positivity decreases means we are very close to reaching our maximum detection capacity.”

Regarding the European countries that are suffering the second wave, he added: “We are in a situation perhaps more favourable than them, although always speaking with the utmost caution.”