WE’VE seen Trump crop up in plenty of different forms throughout the years (who could forget the hilarious helium-filled blimp flown over London in, ahem, honour of the President’s visit in 2018) – but this one’s a first to us.

And now you can fit Donald- along with Vladimir Putin, Boris Johnson and the Queen Elizabeth II – in your stocking this Christmas.

Figurine extraordinaires Caganer.com have made a tiny figurine of the biggest names from 2020, transforming iconic faces from the world of politics, artistic, sports or fiction, into caganers (poopers).

And there’s no need for these tiny leaders to keep 6ft apart as 15 of the most popular sculptures now come complete with a coronavirus masks.

The Catalan-based company, located in Torroella de Montgrí, uses local clay to create the special status in their workshop.

Since stating the business 28-years ago, the creators have made a whopping 550 figurines, with every season created new figures honoring famous, real and fictional characters.

Creator Marc Alos says his representations of clay “are not intended to be a mockery, but a tribute”.

In 2019 pop star Rosalia was the most popular figurine, flying off the shelves last December.

