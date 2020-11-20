SPAIN has registered 328 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours.

The figure is up from yesterday’s 252 but fewer than the 435 counted on Tuesday, the deadliest day of the second wave.

It brings the total number of deaths from the pandemic in Spain to 42,619.

The rolling seven day average of deaths is 1,341 as of Friday, up from 1,313 on Thursday.

Meanwhile there were 15,156 coronavirus cases detected Friday, bringing the total official number to 1,556,730.

The number of those corresponding to tests performed in the past 24 hours is 6,021, down from 6,915 on Thursday.

It means the cumulative incidence rate of the virus has dropped yet again, sitting as of today at 419 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Yesterday it was at 436.

There has also been another slight drop in hospital pressure, with the number of ICU beds being taken up by COVID-19 dropping from 31.66% to 31.02% in the past 24 hours.