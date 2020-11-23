THE Benidorm to Denia rail link that hit the buffers in 2016 will resume services in just over two years time.

The stretch between Calpe and Denia was closed four years ago due to safety concerns over the track and bridges being unable to accommodate new rolling stock.

Reconstruction work is taking place with regional public works minister, Arcadi España pledging that the line will fully reopen in early 2023.

Autumn 2022 will see services go as far as Gata de Gorgos.

España visited Gata on Monday(November 23) to check out the upgrade work taking place on the stone bridge to accommodate the new electro-diesel trains on the line

A major part of the project will see a new viaduct built at Quisi in Benissa, as the current structure does not support the weight of the new trains.

Arcadi España said: “Denia and Benidorm will once again be fully connected and all the required paperwork has been done including the go-ahead for the new Quisi viaduct.”