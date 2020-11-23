BARCELONA basketball player Marc Gasol is about to sign a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

If Gasol accepts the Lakers’ offer, he and his brother Pau will become the first set of brothers to both play for the team at any point in their sporting careers.

Sources told ESPN reporters Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe late last night that a deal is still being worked out.

Marc Gasol is finalizing a deal to sign with the Lakers, sources tell me and @ZachLowe_NBA. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 23, 2020

Gasol was originally drafted to the Lakers in 2007 but had his contract transferred to the Memphis Grizzlies in order to free up a Lakers deal for his brother.

The selfless star was then traded to the Toronto Raptors in 2019, where he won his first NBA title.

With an impressive trophy case, Gasol has gone on to win multiple NBA championships, two Olympic silver medals and two FIBA Basketball World Cup titles.