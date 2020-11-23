A recently retired G-CIVD aircraft has gone up in flames at Castellon Airport.

In videos shared on social media, plumes of smoke could be seen coming from the British Airways aircraft parked on the runway this afternoon.

Firefighters raced to tackle the blaze, which reportedly started just behind the cockpit of the Boeing 747-400.

The blaze has now been contained and no injuries have been reported.

It comes as British Airways retired a fleet of planes following a drop in demand for flights amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

G-CIVD, the aircraft thought to have caught fire, last flew on August 18th on a ferry flight to Castellon.

More as we have it.