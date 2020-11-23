A makeshift club night on Avenida de la Resina, Estepona has been broken up by police for blatant disregard of the latest coronavirus measures.

Around 150 people attended the event in the villa, which boasted DJs, bar staff, dancers, cleaners and security guards employed to charge party-goers an entry fee.

The police broke up the party at 2am on the early hours of Sunday morning (November 22).

Upon their arrival, many guests fled through the garden of the property.

But those that remained were discovered crowded together without social distancing or face masks.

For breach of COVID-19 health measures, 67 revellers now face severe sanctions.

Additionally, many party-goers were consuming large amounts of laughing gas (nitrous oxide), police have said.

The party is believed to have been organised by three young Spaniards aged 21, 29 and 32-years-old.