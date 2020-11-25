MALAGA has been placed on an orange alert for heavy rainfall.

The warning from weather agency AEMET will start at midnight tonight and last until at least 3pm on Thursday.

Experts predict up to 30 litres of rain could fall per square metre in just one hour.

The orange warning will affect Malaga city, the Costa del Sol and the Guadalhorce Valley.

The Axarquia, Antequera and Ronda will be on the lower yellow alert.

It comes as an Atlantic storm reached southern Spain today, leaving heavy rainfall and thunder across eastern Andalucia.

Sevilla and Huelva are already on an orange alert and will be so until midnight tonight.

The storm will then move east to the likes of Malaga, with the rainfall to mostly stop on Friday.