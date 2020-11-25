SPAIN has detected 10,222 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday as the infection rate continues to fall.

It comes after the country detected more than 12,200 on Tuesday in what was also the deadliest day of the second wave.

According to the Health Ministry, some 369 people lost their lives to the virus in the past 24 hours, a drop from yesterday’s peak of 537.

Of the more than 10,000 cases declared today, some 5,400 correspond to tests performed in the past 24 hours.

That is an increase of 816 compared to Tuesday.

Madrid accounts for the most of these, with 1,105, followed by Catalunya (832), the Basque Country (622) and Andalucia (422).

These four regions account for more than half of cases discovered by tests performed in the past 24 hours.