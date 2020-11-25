WORLD-RENOWNED footballer Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60 after suffering a cardio-respiratory arrest in his home.

Maradona underwent successful surgery earlier this month for a brain blood clot and was released from the clinic in Buenos Aires a fortnight ago.

But sadly, medics were not able to save him today.

One of the sport’s most iconic and greatest players, Maradona joined Barcelona football club in 1982 for a then world record fee equivalent to €6.8 million.

ICON: Diego Maradona

He also played for Sevilla for one year.

However, he is best known to British people for his ‘Hand of God’ goal in the 1986 World Cup quarter final, when he punched the ball into the net and got away with it.

His second goal in that match, which clinched the victory, was a 60m dribble past five English players and was later voted ‘Goal of the Century.’

SILKY SKILLS: Maradona in a charity game for Soccer Aid

Maradona’s later life was marred by drug abuse and public controversy, and he became a divisive national hero in Argentina.

The world of football, though, will sorely miss him.