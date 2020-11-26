ANDALUCIA has recorded 3,549 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, almost triple the number reported on Wednesday.

According to the Junta, the figure represents the highest daily case count since November 21 and is 253 more than the number recorded last Thursday.

Granada reported the most cases in the past 24 hours, clocking 678.

It is followed by Cadiz with 660, Sevilla with 628, Cordoba 367, Jaen 363, Malaga 356, Almeria 321 and Huelva with 176.

A total of 3,169 people overcame the virus in the region between Wednesday and Thursday.

? Evolución de los casos confirmados de #COVID?19 y personas recuperadas en las últimas 24 horas en #Andalucía. Se incluyen los positivos por PCR y test de antígenos. ? pic.twitter.com/5q7cqMXTln — Junta de Andalucía (@AndaluciaJunta) November 26, 2020

Meanwhile, 54 people lost their lives to the virus in Andalucia in the past 24 hours.

Of these deaths, Sevilla accounted for the most with 16, followed by Cadiz with 11, Granada with 10, Cordoba seven, Malaga six, Jaen two and Almeria and Huelva both with one.

In good news, hospital pressure continues to ease, with the number of coronavirus patients in the region dropping by 136 in the past 24 hours.

However there has been one more patient sent to intensive care.

The total number of COVID-19 patients currently in hospital in Andalucia is now 2,551, down from Wednesday’s 2,687.

There are currently 484 people in intensive care with the virus in the region.