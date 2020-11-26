REGGAETON superstar Bad Bunny has announced he will release his third album Last Tour of the World tomorrow (November 26).

The apocalyptic themed album will feature Spain’s Rosalia, who won the first Grammy for an all-Spanish album.

Bad Bunny has now been nominated in the same category (Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album) at the 2021 Grammy Awards, it was announced this week.

An impressive artist, Bad Bunny holds the record for the highest-charting Spanish-language album ever with his YHLQMDLG album.

Fans reacted to the news of another record with overwhelming enthusiasm online:

“I will drop my whole bank account on Bad Bunny tickets if that means I get to see him perform before he retires,” wrote one user.