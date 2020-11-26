SPAIN has ‘a few more months’ until its coronavirus pandemic is brought back under control.

That was the predication of Health Minister Salvador Illa, who told Congress today that the country needs to remain realistic about the battle ahead.

“We are slowly managing to bend the curve,” he told Spanish MPs, saying that the restrictions currently in place are working.

“However we still have a very high transmission rate… the end is closer, but it is still a few months away.

NOT THERE YET: Health Minister Salvador Illa told Spanish MPs today that the road to overcoming coronavirus is long but there is hope on the horizon

“We can see the horizon with signs of hope but it will require several more months to get there.”

In his speech, Illa said the arrival of the vaccine is getting closer but warned it would be a ‘progressive process that will require time’ to get enough people inoculated to begin lifting restrictions.

“The six-month period that we have as a goal is reasonable if the expectations of phase III trials are met,” he said.

He added: “We are on the right track, we are achieving our goals without having to resort to more restrictive measures.”

But the question on everyone’s lips is how far the Government will be willing to lift restrictions ‘to save Christmas.’

It comes after a draft plan by the central Government released yesterday proposed a 1am to 6am curfew on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, but a limit on dinners of six people.

However the document is not yet final and is likely to be challenged by some of the regions, particularly Madrid.

“We are approaching a bridge bank holiday weekend and some very important festivals, but we must continue our commitment to all those around us,” said Illa.

“The celebrations will be different this year. I understand how special these holidays are and how much we want to reconnect with out families. I understand that we are all a little fed up, but I am asking you to have hope, albeit cautiously.

“We can’t drop the ball now. We have to create a different Christmas, together, appealing to a very Christmas sentiment; Solidarity.”