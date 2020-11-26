SINCE its inception 15 years ago the Olive Press has built up a loyal readership in each of its regions – Andalucia, Gibraltar, Costa Blanca North, Costa Blanca South/Murcia and Mallorca.

We have long known that the large expat communities – of ALL nationalities – on the Spanish costas see the fortnightly publication of their local edition as one of their highlights.

CHEERS TO THAT: Olive Press staff celebrate the launch

Whatever nationality they are, while around 10 to 15% of our readers are actually Spanish.

Packed full of well researched news and features we have continued to produce an exceptional read through the difficulties of the coronavirus pandemic.

And we are sure that we will attract a whole new set of fans with our latest edition that covers Valencia City and the beautiful Costa Azahar.

PAPERS at the 4 star hotel Porto Cristo in Peniscola

Our local team, ably led by UK national journalist Eugene Costello, will be sniffing out the best exclusive stories and look behind the headlines to bring our readers the news that matters.

The very first edition of The Olive Press Valencia hit the newsstands today – and they were rapidly snapped up by an eager public who have been starved of local news in English for far too long now in that region.

VALENCIA sales rep Melissa Boer beside key stand at Centro Comercial el Saler

The Olive Press editor Jon Clarke said: “I have long been aware that there is a whole section of the coast north of Valencia and in the city with a large expat community that has been poorly served by English language newspapers.

“I am delighted to be able to rectify this. We will bring our readers the very best local news – and offer our advertising clients a fantastic platform to publicise their businesses.”

Print day was a hectic affair as the entire team pulled together to produce a fantastic launch edition.

AND cheers again!

With Eugene rallying his Valencia team to produce the copy,- and Sales Manager Charlie Bamber and local rep Melissa Boer bringing in business – our head office staff of editors and designers pulled all the stops out to hit print deadlines.

No small task when considering that all the existing five newspapers had to be produced as well!

But nothing could stop the professional team – all qualified journalists and designers – from depriving a whole new readership of a quality paper on time. Not even an unprecedented SIX power cuts that left the team kicking their heels for an hour-and-a-half could stop us!

KEY stand at the entrance to Valencia’s Mercat Central

The number was perhaps prophetic.

And once the paper was safely put to bed they raised a glass of Champagne to celebrate – and to welcome new readers into the Olive Press family.

For any questions, compliments, complaints or ideas, pls contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or our team on the ground led by eugene@theolivepress.es.