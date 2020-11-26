ALICANTE council has removed over 6,000 kilos of rubbish from a woman’s apartment.

Neighbours complained about the health risks in their apartment block in the Plaza de Manila area of the city, as the resident refused to clean up her flat.

A court order granted to the council allowed specialist cleaners hired by the authority to move in.

It took two days for the woman’s home to be cleared up including a full sterilisation and sanitisation.

An added complication was the flat was on the second floor of the complex with no lift available.

Workers filled up four construction skip-sized loads with rubbish from the home.

Four cats and a pigeon were removed and put in the care of the El Bacarot animal shelter.