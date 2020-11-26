NEW COVID-19 infections in the Valencian Community have registered a weekly fall, as rises continue to flatten out.

The latest figures released last night(November 25) declared 1,908 new cases and 25 more deaths due to the pandemic.

That’s 485 fewer infections than the previous Wednesday and three fewer fatalities on a week-to-week basis.

But Alicante Province recorded 602 additional coronavirus positives, 45 more than on November 18, with 16 deaths.

Hospitalisations in the province stand at 447 compared to 552 a week earlier, with 104 patients in ICUs.