HOSTED online for the first time in its 35-year-long history, the final of the World DJ Championships will take place tonight with an epic final showdown.

Spanish DJ Datflex is currently positioned in fifth place, while UK runner-up JFB has been pipped to the post for the top spot by New Zealand’s K-Swizz.

“Wish me luck!” said DJ Datflex to fans online.

DJs will battle it out with their compilations of beats and bass as judges score each performance on freestyle, originality, and overall quality of the set.

“DMC refused to put the DJ world into lock-down,” said the event organisers in a determined statement.

An important industry event, past winners have included France’s DJ Skillz, London’s The Scratch Perverts and America’s DJ Craze, who is the only artist to have won the championship three years in a row.

The event will take place online at 7pm and fans can join stream at 2020.dmcdjchamps.com.