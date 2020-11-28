ATLETICO Madrid coach Diego Simeone has made a touching tribute to the late football superstar Diego Maradona.

“When we were born, we grew up watching Diego as we started to play football. He was our guide as to what playing the game was,” Simeone said.

The Argentinian coach had played alongside Maradona for Sevilla and the Argentinian national team.

“At Sevilla he took me under his wing fantastically, and showed me what it meant to play for Argentina. I feel that he’ll always be with us.

“A mythical figure leaves us, an Argentine who transmitted all of his rebellious streak to fight for positive and negative things, while always looking forwards. He transmitted so much to so many boys, and our footballing identity comes from watching him,” said Simeone passionately.

Maradona died after a heart attack at his home on the outskirts of Buenos Aires on November 25 at 60-years-old.

One of football’s most iconic players, he joined Barcelona F.C. in 1982 for the record-breaking fee of €6.8million.