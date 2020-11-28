DOWNWARD falls in new coronavirus cases are continuing to be maintained on a weekly basis in the Valencian Community.

Yesterday’s(November 27) report from the regional health department declared 1,345 new infections, compared to 1,900 seven days earlier.

The death toll rose by 23 as opposed to 29 on November 20.

The falling trend is also reflected in the Alicante Province statistics with 485 new infections announced yesterday, down by 309 on a week-to-week comparison.

The good news also covers hospitalisations in the province which stand at 418, compared to 523 on November 20.

ICU patients have dropped by 11 to 110.

Nine new outbreaks, mainly of social origin, have been reported in Alicante Province.

There are two in Elche along with San Miguel de Salinas, Torrevieja, Catral, Santa Pola, and Alicante.