A MAN has been arrested over the murder of a teen stabbed to death on the Costa del Sol, the Olive Press can reveal.

The young man, who we are not naming for legal reasons, was picked up by police after over a week of investigation.

Ulrich Perez, aged 19, was found in a pool of his own blood after being stabbed at the Diana Centre outside his family home in Estepona at about 2.30pm on November 18.

A 21-year-old man, believed to be English, was arrested in connection with the incident, according to sources close to the investigation.

A source at Benahavis town hall told the Olive Press this afternoon that the arrest came this morning.

“I was told by the Policia Local in Benahavis that this guy was a young Englishman of 20 or 21-years-old,” he said. “I don’t know if he was picked up here in the village or Cancelada.”

A policeman working at the town’s Local Police department confirmed the arrest but added: “I can’t give any more details. It is all secret.”

It comes after the alleged girlfriend of the suspect handed herself in last Friday.

Police had been seeking a white Mercedes, with British registration plates, which fled the scene and was found 20km from the crime scene at Estepona Golf resort.

The Olive Press previously reported last week how the alleged killer paid a British driver to transport the vehicle back to the UK.

The tragic killing of cinema worker Ulrich has rocked the local community, with tributes pouring in for the much-loved teen.

Police have seized the Mercedes linked to the murder of Ulrich Perez

The 19-year-old was stabbed in the chest following a short row with the driver of the car, who had been going too fast at a zebra crossing in the shopping complex.

The teen, who lived in an apartment in the Las Acacias urbanisation across from Diana Park with his mother and stepfather and two brothers, aged 22 and three, passed away almost immediately.

Witnesses said a ‘well-built blonde’ man fled from the scene in a right-hand drive vehicle with a female in the car.

A employee from a stationary shop at retail park where the savage killing took place told Olive Press: “The girlfriend was in the car at the time. She handed herself into the police on Friday.

“I was there when the stabbing happened and it is just shocking. Ulrich was such a nice guy and he was in here all the time, he lived just across the road with his family.

“He was crossing over to zebra crossing to get the bakery when the white Mercedes nearly hit him.

“He shouted at the driver and went in to the bakery. They waited for him to get out and then stabbed him.

“It is just horrible. No one would every have expected it. He was such a good guy.”

A second eyewitness, who also wished to remain anonymous, said: “You would never have predicted it.

“It was a normal Wednesday and all the school kids had just been dropped off at the bus stop so I can understand why there would be an argument if someone was driving dangerously or too fast.

“It is just horrible how it happened but everyone here has been donating to help the family as best they can. They were collecting money for the funeral and for the families legal fees.”

Tributes have been pouring out from the local community, including his friends, who posted a photo from their soccer team and lit candles and laid flowers at the spot where he died.