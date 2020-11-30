CANFRANC train station, situated in the Pyrenees between Spain and France, is set to reopen next month after being shut for half a decade.

A historical landmark, the terminal was where many Jews fled Nazi Germany, including the painters Max Ernst and Marc Chagall.

Originally opened in 1928, the station was used to transport goods – including Swiss gold.

Once called the ‘Titanic of the Mountains’ the terminal boasts a French chateau design and the second-largest high-speed rail network in the world.

The gargantuan building – that’s ten times the size of St. Pancras in London -had its services brought to an abrupt halt in 1970 when a derailment destroyed a bridge on the French side of the line.

But thanks to a collaboration by France, the European Commission and the Aragon government, the railway will be restored to its former glory.

“Canfranc [station] is part of the memory and our identity, of our DNA, of our most intimate feelings as a people,” José Luis Soro, Regional Minister of Mobility for Aragon, told reporters.