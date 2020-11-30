ANTI-SOCIAL behaviour was reported this weekend as new RGP recruits learnt from experienced officers.

The new police constables took part in Operation Trojan to keep annoying residents in check.

A 33-year-old Gibraltar resident, was arrested after shouting angrily at a woman and kicking the wall beside her aggressively. He was taken to New Mole House, charged with Making Disturbances and released on bail.

Another local man, 27, is thought to have attacked his brother during an argument. Police officers arrested him at Rose Court, Sir William Jackson Court and he is now on bail.

In one violent episode reported to the authorities a local man was punched and kicked by two men. The attack, at a local takeaway at 5.30pm on November 28, caused him minor injuries and is being investigated by the RGP.

A burglary and damage to a door was reported at a flat in Port More House, Glacis Estate,

Two local people were breathalysed and charged with drink-driving at Reclamation Road and Winston Churchill.

A cyclist reported that a 44-year-old man who lived in Varyl Begg Estate was driving dangerously and the he was arrested.

In a car accident a driver is alleged damaged a fence near the Sunborn Casino but no-one was hurt.

A car parked at Europa Point was broken into and damaged while another at Arengo’s Palace car park had three tyres deflated.

Pandemic partiers

With bars closed after 11pm under COVID-19 restrictions, there were reports of noisy parties around Gibraltar.

Police officers attended Anderson House, Seagull Lodge, Seashell House, Hood House and Jamaica House but took no further action.

Only a boat-owner at Queensway Quay was reported for the offence at 4am on November 29 and released on bail.

Finally, a Brit who is alleged to have tried to skim cash off the commission earned by the estate agent was charged with Fraud by Abuse of Position.

“This week, new recruits are working alongside experienced officers on Operation Trojan tasks,” said the Royal Gibraltar Police.

“It uses both uniformed and plain clothed officers to target anti-social behaviour in areas where persistent offenders cause problems for neighbours and local residents.”