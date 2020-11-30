POLICE in Mallorca have shut down an illegal party at a sports centre that had over 150 people in attendance.

Guardia Civil raided the Sineu Sports Centre on Saturday night after recieving multiple complaints from local residents.

They reported hearing loud music and that there was more than 100 vehicles parked outside the premises.

Once inside, responding officers found the party revellers failing to comply with the coronavirus restrictions by not wearing a face mask or adhering to social distancing.

Each attendee was given a €100 fine with the organiser now facing a more substantial penalty.

Police say the party had started in the afternoon as a small wine tasting event but quickly grew in size.

Meanwhile, there has been a surge of villa rental bookings on the island for New Year’s Eve according to the Balearic Nightlife Association (ABONE).

Its president Jesus Sanchez said this suggested that that there will be thousands of illegal house parties to ring in the New Year.

He said: “Our research shows that there are hardly any villas left for rent on December 31 since there are no alternative options for people to go out and celebrate.”

The association’s findings have been handed over to the Balearic government alongside a petition asking for nightlife venues to reopen.

Sanchez said licensed venues offer ‘more security against coronavirus than illegal house parties’.

He also promised that its ‘organisers can guarantee the use of face masks’ and ‘ensure that attendees maintain social distancing’.

It comes as the Balearic government stepped up its fight against COVID-19, introducing a tiered system of restrictions.

TIER SYSTEM: Each island will be re-evaluated every two weeks

The new system is made up of five levels (from zero to four) and will be enforced on each island according to their number of coronavirus cases and other data.

At present, Formentera has been placed on level one, Menorca on level two, and Ibiza and Mallorca on level three.