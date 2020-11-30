WATCH: Spanish ARMY arrives to Spain’s Costa Blanca to battle COVID-19 outbreak

THIS is the moment the Spanish army surrounded a nursing home on the Costa Blanca today.

The clip shows at least two large army trucks and other vehicles outside the building near the small town of Rojales.

“This coronavirus is getting a little close to home,” says Scottish expat George Parker in the recording.

The 51-year-old chef, from Edinburgh, told the Olive Press he saw several people wearing hazmat suits enter the building.

“There’s about seven or eight trucks and vehicles,” he told this paper today, “They have also set up 8×8 army tents.

“Nobody seems to know what is going on but we are assuming there has been a large outbreak in the nursing home.”

The army is carrying out a thorough disinfection of the home after 17 of its residents and 10 workers became infected with coronavirus.

One of the residents has died from the disease while two of the workers have recovered and returned to work, according to local reports.

Mayor Francisco Cano told Informacion that the intervention of the army will be limited to today only to the premises of the private residence, called Mediterraneo Decuvi.

The building is located in the municipality of Formentera, but in the Los Palacios neighbourhood, close to the urban area of ??Rojales.

The first case among employees was registered on November 6 and the first among residents was confirmed two days later, on November 8.

Almost the entire staff, including the director, have been affected.