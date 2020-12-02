A HOMELESS man, aged 28, is believed to have his own life inside the iconic Parc de Mar in Mallorca.

A commuter found the man’s lifeless body hanging from a palm tree at 7am this morning.

Police were immediately notified, confirming his death on arrival to the scene.

According to investigators, the man was known to police and had been suffering from mental illness.

A routine investigation has been launched but police believe the death to be a suicide.

He had been a rough sleeper for several months and frequently slept in an alley close to the park.

Officers are now attempting to trace his next of kin.

Earlier this year, a homeless man died by suicide after jumping from the sixth floor of a building inside Palma’s Son Sant Joan airport.

Investigators working on the case said the man had taken refuge inside the free access area.

Several members of staff witnessed him propel himself over a barrier, landing on the ground floor.