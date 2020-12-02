THOSE in the giving Christmas spirit can tune in to an online charity auction this Friday, December 4, to raise funds for families in Spain and South America.

Organised by the ex-pat run charity Kiya Survivors, the event will include prizes from well known British and Spanish brands, which have been generously donated.

Brit Suzy Butler, 42, started the charity after she found a young autistic boy beaten up on the side of the road in Peru: “hearing how little help he had and how he was treated by his parents made me realise I had to do something to help children born to be different,” she said.

The charity then expanded to Spain when Suzy moved two years ago. “I opened up my Vivienda Rural in Alpujarras ‘Casa Sierra‘ as a not-for-profit,” she told the Olive Press.

Since then, the property has given a home to neglected horses and dogs, as well as becoming an education centre for children with learning difficulties, from low-income or vulnerable backgrounds in the Granada district.

And when coronavirus affected many families whose primary source of income was the tourism industry, Kiya Survivors sprung into action with their ‘Life Boxes’.

A much-needed initiative, the Life Boxes gave 45 families school materials, cleaning materials, antibacterial gel, drinking water, essential food items and medicines.

“COVID isn’t going anywhere,” said Butler. “We need to double our target to continue providing families with regular supplies until they can work again.

“Fundraising has been harder than ever but we’ve managed to pull together this online Christmas Auction with some fabulous gifts donated from Spain and UK-based people and companies,” she said.

“Please join us this Friday and make a bid on one of our fabulous gifts to make Christmas shopping a gift for everyone.”

To check out what’s on offer head to www.jumblebee.co.uk/kiyasurvivorsonlineauction and make a bid before the auction at 6pm, Friday December 4.