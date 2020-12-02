ANDALUCIA has registered 1,352 coronavirus cases on Wednesday and 87 deaths.

It comes after Monday and Tuesday each counted less than 800 cases, while today’s figure represents a week-on-week increase of 147.

According to figures released by the Junta, Sevilla registered the most daily infections with 292, followed by Malaga with 186, Cadiz with 170, Granada with 169, Jaen with 165, Almeria with 163, Cordoba with 107 and Huelva with 100.

A total of 3,126 people overcame the virus in Andalucia in the past 24 hours, more than double the number of new infections.

? Evolución de los casos confirmados de #COVID?19 y personas recuperadas en las últimas 24 horas en #Andalucía. Se incluyen los positivos por PCR y test de antígenos. ? pic.twitter.com/X9VIvU8XOu — Junta de Andalucía (@AndaluciaJunta) December 2, 2020

Of the 87 deaths in the past 24 hours, Sevilla province also accounted for the most, clocking 21.

It was followed by Malaga and Granada with 20 each, Jaen with 10, Cadiz eight, Cordoba five, Almeria two and Huelva one.

The 87 lost lives represent the fourth highest daily death count in Andalucia since the pandemic began.

The previous three deadliest days were all in November, which has been the deadliest month so far for the region.

Of the just over 4,000 deaths caused by coronavirus across Andalucia, some 1,482 occurred last month.

The death toll has remained steady throughout the past few weeks, despite infection rates substantially dropping.