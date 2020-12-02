WINTER is arriving to Spain this week thanks to a polar snowstorm which will bring dropping temperatures, snow, an icy wind and rough seas.

The cold air will arrive on Thursday when the country will be hit ‘by a storm from the northwest that will leave us with an air mass from high altitudes, causing temperatures to drop to winter levels,’ explained weather agency Aemet.

It added: “This storm will carry with it an Atlantic storm with rainfall, which will mainly affect the north of the peninsula, with abundant snowfall in mountain areas, which may extend to flatter areas in central or northern parts…also noteworthy is a sea storm that will affect almost all areas.”

COLD SNAP: Storm approaching Spain to bring bitter cold weather this week (CREDIT: severe-weather.eu)

By Friday, the cold and snow will reach Andalucia, with Granada on yellow alert that day for snowfall, particularly in Guadix and Baza.

Carzola and Segura in Jaen will also be on yellow alert for snowfall on Friday.

Meanwhile, the whole Malaga coastline will be on a yellow alert for rough seas, with waves of up to three metres.

Much of Ronda, Cadiz and Almeria will be on yellow alert Friday for strong winds of up to 80km/hr.

Temperatures across the region are to drop by up to eight degrees celsius over the next few days.

On the Costa del Sol for example, Estepona will see highs of 17C tomorrow before dropping to highs of 12C on Saturday. The same pattern is forecast in Malaga capital.