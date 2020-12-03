TAXI drivers in Cordoba have reached an agreement with the local council to give the elderly and vulnerable a special guided tour of the city’s Christmas lights.

During December, taxi drivers normally begin Paseo de la Ilusión trips for the city’s elderly, providing a service so they can experience the spectacular light show.

However, thanks to tight COVID-19 restrictions, a new solution needed to be agreed.

This led Eva Contador, delegate of Citizen Participation and Miguel Ruano, the president of Autacor to organise 200 special tours across the city.

The tours will involve picking up th elderly resident from their home, giving them a 50-60 minute tour of Cordoba’s lights, then returning them to their home.

According to the statement revealed yesterday, the taxis will be specially adapted for the journeys, with protective screens, masks and hand gel.

The vehicles will also be disinfected between each journey.

“This years tours will ensure the elderly residents see the lights in complete safety, knowing that they will not have contact with anyone,” said Ruano.

“Many of our elders are isolated because they are afraid to go out and we would not like them to miss a beautiful moment in the city,” added Contador.

Elderly residents who are unable to take the physical tour can also experience the lights virtually, after Cordoba council launched a Virtual Tour of the Paseo de la Ilusión.

“We are going to work hand in hand with the taxi drivers of Córdoba, who are also going through some difficult times at the moment.”

According to state figures, the taxi drivers of Cordoba have lost almost 77% of their business during the pandemic, so this agreement will be a welcome lifeline.

Approximately 20 tours will run per day between December 14-23 and begin at 7.00pm.