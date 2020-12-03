LOVE Island’s Theo Campbell is suing an Ibiza beach resort after nearly going blind from a flying fizz cork.

The reality star, who rose to fame after appearing in the third season of the hit ITV show, was partying at a champagne spray party hosted by Wayne Lineker in 2018 when tragedy struck.

While enjoying the celebrations at O Beach Club one of the party’s official bottles popped in his direction and penetrated the cornea of his right eye.

Theo required 11 stitches after surgery in Ibiza and the UK, but is still suffering severe sight issues.

Theo with Gary Lineker’s brother, Wayne

The 29-year-old Great Britain runner says two years on the incident has continued to impact his ability to work, and want answers as to why his sight has never fully recovered.

“The last 15 months or so trying to come to terms with what has happened have been hard,” he said.

“I’m a positive person and try and remain upbeat but as time goes on the chances of my sight getting back to normal become reduced.

“I’m speaking with doctors about what may or may not be possible but I also have a number of questions about what happened to me.

“I don’t know what the future may hold with regards to my sight but I feel that the least I deserve is answers to what happened and why.

Theo with then girlfriend and fellow Love Island star Kaz Crossley

“Bringing this case was something that hasn’t been done lightly but I feel that at present it’s the best opportunity for me to get the answers I deserve.”

Theo is being represented by Irwin Mitchell who have launched High Court proceedings against Ice Mountain Ibiza SL, the company which trades as O Beach Ibiza.

Lawyer Demetrius Danas, who is representing Theo, said the seriousness of the injury ‘should not be underestimated’.

Danas said: “He was in hospital in Ibiza for five days where he underwent surgery twice.

“Since his return to the UK, Theo has undergone further operations.

“Despite the best efforts of all the surgeons involved in Theo’s care he still suffers sight issues and his condition continues to affect him every day.

“His injuries have meant that he has been unable to work as much as he would normally, and his quality of life has deteriorated.

“Organisers of events such as these have a legal duty to ensure the safety of customers.

“Through our investigations we believe there was insufficient safety advice provided to customers at the club as well as a failure to recommend or provide protective eyewear.”

Danas went on to explain that Theo didn’t wish to pursue legal action but ‘ feels he’s been left with no choice’.

He added: “We now call on Ice Mountain to work with us to resolve Theo’s case so he can try and put what happened behind him the best he can.”

Olive Press has contacted O Beach Ibiza for comment.