NINE-year-old Solea Fernandez Moreno from Sevilla, the youngest contender at this year’s Junior Eurovision Song Contest, has done her country proud by taking third place on the podium, matching Spain’s efforts last year.

Born into a family that is part of the famous flamenco clan, Farrucos y Fernandez, Solea proved that the musician’s blood runs in her veins by interpreting Palante, a catchy number that fuses flamenco and urban pop.

Her performance earned her 470,000 online votes – over 10% of the total share – and proved that Spain may well have a new Rosalia in the making, as many have suggested.

Although the competition was ‘hosted’ in Warsaw, Poland, all the competing songs were performed in studios in each participating country, due to the pandemic.

The winner was France’s 11-year-old Valentina, with J’Imagine. She burst into tears at the result.