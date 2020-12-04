POLICE have smashed a major drug trafficking ring operating in Mallorca.

Guardia Civil shutdown three distribution points in Capdepera as part of their island-wide crackdown on narcotics.

Four people were arrested on drug trafficking charges and for belonging to a criminal organisation.

Covert surveillance revealed that the gang was selling cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana.

The narcotics were purchased from Palma and restocked on a weekly basis.

Once enough evidence was collected, police raided two properties in Capdepera and one in Font de Sa Cala.

Footage of the raids show officers and sniffer dogs searching through the home as well as a car.

In total, agents seized 200g of cocaine, 100g of marijuana and 16g of methamphetamine.

Over €11,000 in cash was also found alongside scales and tools to cut and package the drugs.

It comes just one week after a beauty salon was busted in Palma for selling heroin and marijuana.

A 42-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman were arrested in the anti-drugs operation.