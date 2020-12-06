HARRY Styles has clapped back at critics on Instagram following his controversial decision to wear a Gucci dress on the cover of Vogue.

The singer, who found fame as a member of the X-factor band One Direction, was ridiculed by Piers Morgan who called the look ‘a bit weird’.

Meanwhile, US conservative political pundit Candace Owens wailed ‘bring back manly men’, in response to the cover.

In a sassy Instagram post, Styles mimicked Owens and wrote ‘Bring back manly men’ for the photo’s caption.

Eating a banana and wearing a pale blue Palomo Spain suit, the post was a hit with fans and A-list pals alike.

Celebs including Queer Eye‘s Tan France and stylist Harry Lambert rushed to leave their support in the comments.

The controversy surrounding Styles’ Vogue cover has highlighted the opposition in society to a more fluid approach to gender.

FASHION: Styles in the Gucci dress

As Styles rarely posts on Instagram, the photo is surprising from the mostly drama-free star.

It comes in the same week that the Golden singer confessed he doesn’t think he’s ‘been outspoken enough in the past’ about George Floyd and Black Lives Matter in an interview with Variety.

With over 33 million followers on Instagram alone, Styles’ potential influence against social injustice, whether relating to gender or race, shouldn’t be underestimated.